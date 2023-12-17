DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Francesco De Carlo - WORK IN PROGRESS

Sottoscala9
Sun, 17 Dec, 9:00 pm
ComedyLatina
€17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Francesco De Carlo - WORK IN PROGRESS

Il Sottoscala9 è un circolo Arci quindi per accedere all'evento serve la tessera.

Il costo della tessera è di 5 euro e vale per l'ingresso a tutti gli eventi d'Italia per soci Arci.

Fai il pre-tesseramento online qu...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Comedy Show

Lineup

Francesco De Carlo

Venue

Sottoscala9

04100 Latina, Province of Latina, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.