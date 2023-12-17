DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Francesco De Carlo - WORK IN PROGRESS
Il Sottoscala9 è un circolo Arci quindi per accedere all'evento serve la tessera.
Il costo della tessera è di 5 euro e vale per l'ingresso a tutti gli eventi d'Italia per soci Arci.
Fai il pre-tesseramento online qu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.