Fetish Figure Drawing

Our Wicked Lady
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
ArtNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for an unforgettable evening of creativity, sensuality, and artistic expression at Fetish Figure Drawing. We've curated an ambiance where art meets desire in the most captivating way. Our models, adorned in latex and lingerie, are your living canva...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Our Wicked Lady LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

