DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Arctic Monkeys, Miles Kane & Feu Chatterton
ELECTRIC SPANISH*(Rock - Paris, FR)
PORCELAINE
(Rock français - Paris, FR)
PETER PANTIN
(Post punk - Pantin, FR)
INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES
Ce ticket DICE e...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.