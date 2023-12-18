Top track

Diego Gaeta Live

The Stowaway
Mon, 18 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Diego Gaeta returns to DTLA's newest venue The Stowaway. His show is a full out experience. He will be peforming his album “Fearlessly Accessing the Divine Spirit of Freedom From Here On Out” with a fantastic band.

21+ event
Presented byThe Stowaway
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Diego Gaeta

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

