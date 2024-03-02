DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AFUEGO!

The Meadows
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Global Sounds by the people for the people

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Meadows.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

