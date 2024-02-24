DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tomb Mold, Glorious Depravity

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 24 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

3 FLOYDS BREWING + SAINT VITUS PRESENT:
TWO NIGHTS with Canadian death metal lords Tomb Mold, returning to Vitus after dropping one of the hottest records of 2023!

PLUS: NYC's Glorious Depravity brings death metal for fans of ignorant riffs (members o...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tomb Mold, Glorious Depravity

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.