DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Attention, London! After last summer’s star-studded flagship shows, we’re ecstatic to announce our 2024 edition. Join us on Sunday 25 August for a multi-genre, five-stage, open-air event in the capital: our biggest ever London show to date.
Line-up droppi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.