DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: London

Location TBA, London
Sun, 25 Aug, 12:00 pm
DJLondon
From £37.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Attention, London! After last summer’s star-studded flagship shows, we’re ecstatic to announce our 2024 edition. Join us on Sunday 25 August for a multi-genre, five-stage, open-air event in the capital: our biggest ever London show to date.

Line-up droppi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Location TBA, London

London, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.