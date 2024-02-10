DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kai Tak, Pillowprince, Softer, DJ Jessica Huang

Genghis Cohen
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$14.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kai Tak

Kai Tak is an LA-based music collective led by producer Chris King, known for his role in Cold Showers, as well as production work for artists such as Tamaryn, House of Harm, and Fearing.

Named in homage to the now-retired Hong Kong airport known...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kai Tak

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

