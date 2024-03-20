DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sarah And The Sundays w/ The Brazen Youth

Quartyard
Wed, 20 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is an all ages event at Quartyard - San Diego.

This is an all ages event
Presented by Soda.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sarah and the Sundays, The Brazen Youth

Venue

Quartyard

1301 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

