Coucou Chloe

Phonox
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

COUCOU CHLOE returns to Phonox a seamless fusion of high fashion and emotional voyeurism. From cutting Lady Gaga remixes to haunting compositions, her music thrives at the dark heart of club culture, taking influence from a mix of UK bass, hyperpop, rap an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

COUCOU CHLOE

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

