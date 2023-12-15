DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LATTE SCHIACCIANOCI - Il party che accoglie

Largo Venue
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyRoma
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Questo venerdì abbiamo deciso di dedicare il nostro party allo Sciaccianoci, un balletto classico che racconta la storia di un principe trasformato in un giocattolo da un'orchessa malvagia, un balletto che parla di amicizia, amore e accettazione. Questa st...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Latte Fresco

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

