Top track

Whacked

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alabama 3 After Party

Market House Brixton
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Whacked
Got a code?

About

Alabama 3 after party at Market House, Brixton

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Market House.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Market House Brixton

443 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LN, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.