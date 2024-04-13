Top track

A Place To Bury Strangers + Patriarchy

Retronouveau
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMessina
€23

Sabato 13 aprile scena underground statunitense si teletrasporta sul palco del Retronouveau con due live estremamente eccitanti: da una parte l’eccellenza dello Shoegaze Newyorkese A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS e dall’altra i controversi PATRIARCHY da Los Ange...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
Patriarchy, A Place To Bury Strangers

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
