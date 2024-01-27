DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Para cerrar el mes hay una nueva cita con HOME IS IN THE R el 27 de enero. La colaboración con Radio Relativa regresa tras el celebrado despiporre que se armó en Nochevieja. En esta ocasión llegará williwilli, cofundador del proyecto, Gascón desde***...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.