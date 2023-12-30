DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Errichetta Duo for children

La Nuova Arca
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:00 am
GigsCiampino
€4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

una mattina di improvvisazioni con Edaordo Petretti e Carlo Hintermann

Tutte le età
Presentato da Officina delle Culture APS.
Venue

La Nuova Arca

Via Di Castel Di Leva 416, 00134 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open11:00 am

