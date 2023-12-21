DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aisling Bea & Friends for Hackney Food Bank (& TT)

EartH
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
A Charity Gig all in aid for Hackney Food Bank and the Trussell Trust - hosted at Earth Hackney.

With some of the biggest comics in the World with multiple Hollywood films and Netflix Series behind them - Katherine Ryan, Nish Kumar, Sarah Pascoe and of co...

Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Aisling Bea, Katherine Ryan, Nish Kumar and 2 more

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

