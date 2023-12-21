DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A Charity Gig all in aid for Hackney Food Bank and the Trussell Trust - hosted at Earth Hackney.
With some of the biggest comics in the World with multiple Hollywood films and Netflix Series behind them - Katherine Ryan, Nish Kumar, Sarah Pascoe and of co...
