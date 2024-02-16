Top track

Dawson Gool, Blunt Chunks

Bar Orwell
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$21.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Dawson Gools 19th birthday, he left his single traffic light town in Canada to study music in Boston. Although he dropped out after one year, he kept writing songs while working day jobs in a handful of places. From Montreal to the Austrian Alps, workin...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blunt Chunks

Venue

Bar Orwell

1595 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

