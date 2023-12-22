DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Weetwood Mac

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Weetwood Mac are a Leeds based Fleetwood Mac covers act, paying homage to the greatest band to ever form, split up… and the rest of it.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Brudenell Social Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.