Top track

A Certain Ratio - Lucinda

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Certain Ratio + Ellen Beth Abdi

fabric
Thu, 2 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

A Certain Ratio - Lucinda
Got a code?

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

A Certain Ratio + Ellen Beth Abdi

£31 - Fabric - 2nd May 2024

____

A Certain Ratio were key to their native Manchester, England scene and consequently post-punk. The band debuted in 1979 with "All Night Party," a single as a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

A Certain Ratio, Baba Yaga's Hut, Ellen Beth Abdi

Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.