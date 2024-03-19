Top track

The Blade

Necrot

miniBar
Tue, 19 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Blade
About

Necrot is a Death Metal/Punk trio from Oakland, California that formed in 2011, Sharing current and former members of Acephalix, Vastum, Mortuous, and Saviours, they are one of the most respected bands in the current Bay Area Death Metal community. They ha...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
Lineup

Necrot

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

