ECHT! - Mad Merckx

ECHT!

Mercato Sonato
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In una società dominata dalla tecnologia, ECHT! traccia un percorso diverso, che sostituisce invece la meccanica con l'umano.

Nel cuore del loro processo creativo, infatti, le influenze della musica elettronica e Hip Hop emergono attraverso l'uso esperto...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Lineup

Echt!

Venue

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

