Shooting Daggers - Not My Rival

Shooting Daggers: "Love & Rage" Album Release Show

Rough Trade East
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SHOOTING DAGGERS + THE MENSTRUAL CRAMPS + OUT OF LOVE

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------SHOOTING DAGGERS

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shooting Daggers, The Menstrual Cramps, Out of Love

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

