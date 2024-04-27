Top track

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME & Tessa Violet - New Invention

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME: GLOOMTOWN TOUR

The Glass House
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
$33.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME & Tessa Violet - New Invention
Got a code?

About

The sophomore album from I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME, GLOOM DIVISION is a glimpse into the gloriously strange wonderland of Dallon Weekes’ mind. Over the course of 12 shapeshifting songs, the Salt Lake City-based singer/songwriter/multi instrumentali...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.