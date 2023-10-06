Top track

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Sweet Relief

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £24.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Sweet Relief
Got a code?

Event information

This price includes a £1.95 venue restoration levy.

“They embody the theatre, camp, and sheer fun of all the best heavy music” - Pitchfork

“Doom metal mavericks” - Uncut

“A taut, well-honed machine that doesn’t fuck around” - Loud & Quiet

“A serious co Read more

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Bonnacons of Doom, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.