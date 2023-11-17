DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JONNY5 & Fergy53

Im Wizemann
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsStuttgart
€31.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
JONNY5 & Fergy53

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren

Präsentiert von Chimperator Live GmbH.

JONNY5, Fergy53

Im Wizemann

Quellenstraße 7, 70376 Stuttgart, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

