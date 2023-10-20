Top track

Lorenzo Soria & Sebastián Orellana - Caleuche (feat. Martín Benavides)

Lorenzo Soria y Sebastián Orellana

Sala Clamores
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
€16.53

Lorenzo Soria y su soundsystem global

“Caleuche” es la primera referencia de Lorenzo Soria (el responsable de la parte más electrónica de los Califato 3/4). Para ella se ha traído a Sebastián Orellana y han hecho los dos un discazo, uno de esos en los que Read more

Organizado por All Nighters

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

