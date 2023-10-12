DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gospeloke

Amazing Grace
Thu, 12 Oct, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

KARAOKE WITH A JOYOUS, FULL-BACKED GOSPEL CHOIR!

Ever wanted to sound like Tina/Stevie/Whitney on the mic? Have you always dreamt of singing on a stage, unleashing your hidden diva in front of adoring fans with a live GOSPEL choir backing you up?

Well th Read more

Presented by Amazing Grace.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.