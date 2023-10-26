Top track

Algiers - Animals

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Algiers

sPAZIO211
Thu, 26 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Algiers - Animals
Got a code?

About

Gli Algiers di F.J. Fisher sbarcano a Torino in un viaggio tra post-punk, soul e gospel. Con testi politicamente impegnati ed un sound inconfondibile, gli Algiers raccontano da sempre storie di razzismo, ingiustizia sociale, oppressione e lotta, ma anche d Read more

sPAZIO211

Lineup

Algiers

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.