Ciervoss

WURLITZER BALLROOM
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€14.33
About

Ciervoss en Mazo Madriz.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por MAZO Madriz.

Venue

WURLITZER BALLROOM

Calle de las Tres Cruces, 12, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

