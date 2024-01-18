DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Taïro poursuit sa tournée en parallèle de la sortie de son double album « 360 » (sortie Part.1 : 7 octobre 2022 / Part.2 : 3 Mars 2023). Depuis ses débuts en sound system à la grande époque du ragga parisien, il est toujours le redoutable instigateur de “h...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.