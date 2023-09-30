Top track

LonesomeStation Presents: Bre Kennedy + Jess Nolan

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sat, 30 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19

About

After grabbing an acoustic guitar at 12-years-old, Bre Kennedy found herself performing throughout Los Angeles and then relocating to Nashville, where she built a buzz with show stopping live performances around town. She began independently sharing her mu Read more

Presented by Different Wrld.

Lineup

Bre Kennedy

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

