Top track

La Lune

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Billie Marten

The Blue Room
Tue, 14 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$28.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Lune
Got a code?

About

Billie –born Isabella Sophie Tweddle – got her early start in music thanks to parents who surrounded her with the music of Nick Drake, John Martyn, Joni Mitchell, Joan Armatrading, Kate Bush, Loudon Wainwright III and northern folk artist Chris Wood (who o Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.