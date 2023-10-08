Top track

Calls to Tiree

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hamish Hawk

Nochtwache
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€25.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Calls to Tiree
Got a code?

About

Angel numbers: a series of recurring numerical patterns or sequences which those whobelieve in such things invest with cosmic significance.

Also, the name of the forthcoming album by Hamish Hawk – an apt title for an artist who bounces between scepticism Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

The Romantidote, Hamish Hawk

Venue

Nochtwache

Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 69a, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.