Die Nerven

Festsaal Kreuzberg
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

100 MILLIARDEN DEZIBEL TOUR PART II

100 MILLIARDEN DEZIBEL TOUR PART II

DIE NERVEN sind 2022, das Jahr, in dem ihr fünftes, selbstbetiteltes Album erscheint und umfangreich betourt wird, nicht mehr wegzudenken aus den lebendigen Regionen der Musikwelt – sie befeuern und prägen sie!

Präsentiert von Greyzone Concerts & Promotion.
Die Nerven

Festsaal Kreuzberg

Am Flutgraben 2, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

