Martin Simpson - Plains of Waterloo / James Connolly

Martin Simpson + Sonny Brazil

MOTH Club
Sun, 19 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £11

About

The remarkable intimate solo performances Martin gives go from strength to strength - every gig is a masterclass. He travels the length and breadth of the UK and beyond, giving rapt audiences passion, sorrow, love, beauty, tragedy and majesty through his p Read more

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Martin Simpson

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open6:30 pm
320 capacity

