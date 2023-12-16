DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après un Zénith de Paris complet en mai 2023, GEORGIO est en tournée pour défendre « Années Sauvages », son nouvel album avec de featuring de Yoa, PLK et Josman.
A retrouver sur la scène du Bikini le 16 décembre.
Tout mineur de moins de 16 ans et de plus...
