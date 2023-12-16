Top track

Georgio - Dans mon élément

Georgio

Le Bikini
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsToulouse
€30.09

About

Après un Zénith de Paris complet en mai 2023, GEORGIO est en tournée pour défendre « Années Sauvages », son nouvel album avec de featuring de Yoa, PLK et Josman.

A retrouver sur la scène du Bikini le 16 décembre.

Tout mineur de moins de 16 ans et de plus...

BLEU CITRON présente
Lineup

Georgio

Venue

Le Bikini

Parc Technologique du Canal, Rue Théodore Monod, 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne, France
Doors open7:30 pm

