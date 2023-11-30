Top track

Pisces

Calling Marian

Badaboum
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€21.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Calling Marian en concert au Badaboum !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Badaboum.

Lineup

Calling Marian

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

