Dark Horses

The Lexington
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75

About

2023 sees Dark Horses awaken from their slumber to deliver a pandemic-delayed record of moody, sonic atmospheres with a booster shot of soul.

Recorded alongside technical wizard Bob Earland (Radiophonic Workshop), While We Were Sleeping is musically compl Read more

Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

Lineup

Dark Horses

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

