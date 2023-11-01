DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer | Taproom Quiz | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
From £3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Treehouse Quizzes and Signature Brew present:

Get on down to the library to research the latest demon, you'll need it for this devilish quiz!

Max team size - 8 people.

Prizes to be won! £50 bar tab and cans for your team!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Signature Brew.

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

