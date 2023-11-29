Top track

Porchlight - Drywall

Porchlight

Bermondsey Social Club
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11

Porchlight - Drywall
About

FORM Presents

PORCHLIGHT

+ Special Guests

Wednesday 29th November 2023

London Bermondsey Social Club

Doors: 7.30pm

Age Restrictions: 18+

Ticket Price: £10.00

This is an 18+ event

FORM Presents

Lineup

Porchlight

Venue

Bermondsey Social Club

Railway Arch, 19 Almond Rd, London SE16 3LR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

