Little Simz

O2 Victoria Warehouse
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£40.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

This price includes a £1.60 venue restoration levy.

This is a 14+ event

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

OTG, Hak Baker, Little Simz

Venue

O2 Victoria Warehouse

Trafford Wharf Rd, Stretford, Manchester M17 1AB
Doors open7:00 pm

