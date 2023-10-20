Top track

I Miss You So

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Salami Rose Joe Louis

Headrow House
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Miss You So
Got a code?

About

Salami Rose Joe Louis is a multi-instrumentalist female producer from California and a signee to Flying Lotus’s independent label Brainfeeder. Drawing influences from jazz, soul, hip-hop, pop, Shuggie Otis, Captain Beefheart, Stereolab, and R. Stevie Moore Read more

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

GERTIE, The Santo Casúr, Salami Rose Joe Louis

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs