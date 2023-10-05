Top track

Wind Rose - Diggy Diggy Hole

Wind Rose

229
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🔥 ANNOUNCEMENT: FIRST EVER EUROPEAN HEADLINER TOUR! 🔥

Calling all metal warriors of Europe! Brace yourselves for an unforgettable musical experience as Wind Rose, the dwarf masters of heavy metal, embark on their highly anticipated first headliner Europ Read more

Presented by BA Concerts.

Lineup

Wind Rose

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

