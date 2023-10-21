Top track

The Mouse Outfit - Feeling High

The Mouse Outfit | London Headline Show

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £12.86

About

The Mouse Outfit are back!

The almighty Hip Hop production team / live band / collective The Mouse Outfit bring their unique brand Boom Bap Hip Hop to Hoots and this is not one to miss!

Supported by Kieron Boothe

This is an 18+ event (ID PHOTO REQUIRED)

Hootananny Brixton
Lineup

The Mouse Outfit, Kieron Boothe

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

