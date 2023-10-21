DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Mouse Outfit are back!
The almighty Hip Hop production team / live band / collective The Mouse Outfit bring their unique brand Boom Bap Hip Hop to Hoots and this is not one to miss!
Supported by Kieron Boothe
This is an 18+ event (ID PHOTO REQUIRED)
