Top track

Everything

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gotts Street Park

Norwich Arts Centre
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Everything
Got a code?

About

On The Inside, the debut album from Gotts Street Park, is more than an album – it’s an invitation. “We want listeners to feel like they’re stepping into a room with us, peering into our process,” say the acclaimed Leeds trio, describing a genre-hopping ody Read more

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Gotts Street Park

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.