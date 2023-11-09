Top track

Rome - One Fire (Remastered)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ROME | Gates of Europe Tour 2023

ARCI Bellezza
Thu, 9 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rome - One Fire (Remastered)
Got a code?

About

ROME • GATES OF EUROPE TOUR

Circolo Arci Bellezza _ Milano

Opening Act: Nero Kane

09 NOVEMBRE 2023 | H.21

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI. Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibellezza.it/tesseramento Read more

Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Hardstaff Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

ROME

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.