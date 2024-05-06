DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

XJAZZ! FESTIVAL FULL PASS 6. - 12. MAY 2024

Diverse Veranstaltungsorte - Berlin
6 May - 12 May
GigsBerlin
€189The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Better be safe than sorry. Show some commitment and brave yourself it’s gonna get lit. The next festival will blow the roof off, we promise. So don’t be shy, get your FULL PASS now – it’s a catch.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von XJAZZ.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Diverse Veranstaltungsorte - Berlin

Berlin, Germany, Berlin, 10178, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.