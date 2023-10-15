Top track

Jeong Lim Yang - Aquarius (feat. Gerald Cleaver & Santiago Leibson)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jeong Lim Yang’s Zodiac Trio + Crump/Laubrock/Smythe Trio

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 15 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jeong Lim Yang - Aquarius (feat. Gerald Cleaver & Santiago Leibson)
Got a code?

About

2220 Arts kicks off its third year of collaboration with the Angel City Jazz Festival by hosting two trios led by powerhouse female jazz composers, bassist Jeong Lim Yang and saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock.

~

First Set: Jeong Lim Yang’s Zodiac Trio

Jeong L Read more

Presented by Angel City Jazz
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jeong Lim Yang

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.