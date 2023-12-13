DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les Ballets Trokadero de Monte Carlo

Teatro Colosseo
Wed, 13 Dec, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
About

Fondati nel 1974 da un gruppo di appassionati di danza che si divertivano a mettere in scena in modo scherzoso il balletto classico tradizionale presentandolo in parodia e en travesti, Les Ballets Trockadero De Monte Carlo presentano i loro primi spettacol Read more

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Lineup

Les Ballets Trokadero de Monte Carlo

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

